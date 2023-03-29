Rising India Summit 2023: ‘If we move back here, you will move back there’, says Jaishankar on China border row

New Delhi: China accepted Galwan clash was ‘dangerous situation’, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday while speaking at News18 Rising India summit.

Explaining the nature of the problem, India’s foreign minister said, “Two militaries, who generally are not 24×7 deployed at/on/very close the LAC have done so to a great degree after May of 2020. Pre-May of 2020, both militaries were primarily located in the depth areas where they had permanent basis and then they would patrol out into the LAC.”

Speaking at the summit, Jaishankar went on to say, “In 2020, the Chinese breached that in violation of 1993-1996 agreement brought forces to the LAC. We countered it. As a result, you have very intricate situation of very multiple close up deployments which by common sense sort of military assessment was a dangerous situation.”

“We had cautioned them and then ofcourse Galwan happened which only was proof that how volatile the situation could be,” Jaishankar said.

“I met my counterpart in September 2020. he accepted that this was a dangerous situation and since then, we have been trying to pull back the close up forward deployment but it can only be done if there is mutual agreement. Because in the past there have been occasions we may have made such unilateral move and we found that it was not necessarily responded to by the other side,” the external affairs minister said.

“Everything that we have done is on the basis of what we called principle of mutual and equal security which means if we move back here, you will move back there. This is still unfinished work, there are places where we have these forward deployments. We continue to work on it,” Jaishankar said.

