Rifle that busts tanks! What is Carl Gustaf M4 that Saab will make in India, first ever outside Sweden?

New Delhi: The biggest buyer of weapons and related military equipment in the world, India is now focussed on boosting its much neglected domestic defence manufscturing industry. In recent years, the Indian government has taken several steps to boost the defence manufacturing sector under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes.

In previous decades, the success of the much-maligned Indian defence manufacturing sector has been few and far between. In terms of infantry weapon systems, the only devoplment has been the heavily criticised INSAS rifles. However, the battlefield performance of the INSAS has been poor on several counts and frontline troops of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces reportedly favour the sturdier and more reliable AK-47 and other rifles of the Kalashnikov family in combat situations.

However, all that may be about to undergo a drastic change. The Indian government has now inked a deal with Swedish defence products company Saab to manufacture the famous – and much feared – Carl-Gustaf M4 assault rifles in India.

What is the Carl-Gustaf M4?

According to the SAAB website, the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle is a man-portable, multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to effectively deal with multiple challenges on the modern battlefield. A proven performer in battle, the Carl-Gustaf M4 is said to be adaptable and flexible.

“The system is constantly evolving to satisfy future user and market needs,” the SAAB website claimed.

Key features of Carl-Gustaf M4

1. Lightweight, robust, reliable, effective and easy to use

2. Tactical flexibility through a wide range of ammunition

3. Combat proven system

4. Ammunition: Anti-armour, anti-structure, anti-personnel, support

Multi-purpose system

Retaining flexibility with compromising on lethality is a big challenge for weapons manufacturers. However, if reports are to be believed, the Carl-Gustaf M4 has delivered big on this front.

“Ever-changing targets require a flexible, multi-purpose system. The Carl-Gustaf provides the effectiveness soldiers need to shut the enemy down before they can react in all environments. Having this single-weapon system for all situations increases tactical flexibility while reducing the amount of equipment to carry,” SAAB said in a statement.

Advanced technology at your fingertips

Compatibility with programmable ammunition and advanced fire control devices provides greater accuracy and faster responses, empowering soldiers to achieve their objectives swiftly and safely, and with confidence in the equipment.

Following decades of innovation, the combat-proven Carl-Gustaf weapon system has evolved. The Carl-Gustaf M4 offers tactical advantages over its predecessors. Speed and manoeuvrability can be the difference between life and death. The M4 is shorter than one meter and weighs less than seven kilos, so troops can react faster while remaining agile.

Compatibility with advanced fire control device systems and programmable ammunition ensures your forces have the most advanced technology at their fingertips. At the same time, the M4 weapon is backward-compatible with all legacy Carl-Gustaf ammunition.

Lightweight and sturdy

This recoilless rifle is highly reliable and has a lifespan of 1,000 rounds. The length of the Carl-Gustaf M4 M4 was reduced in order to suit urban terrain. The weapon also has a reduced weight due to the use of lighter components such as carbon fiber and titanium liner.

The previous version, the Carl Gustaf M3, is used by United States Army’s Special Operations Command. The M3 is used by many countries such as Australia, Brazil, United States, Canada, India, Pakistan, Germany, Israel and several others.

