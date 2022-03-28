Ride along the waves: Kerala introduces new floating bridge at Beypore beach

The bridge has been constructed with 1,300 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks weighing seven kilos and can carry up to 500 tourists at a time

The Kerala state tourism department with the help of the district tourists promotion council (DTPC) and the ports department has installed a floating bridge at Beypore beach in Kozhikode. Here, tourists can enjoy the experience of walking over the waves, which seemed to be almost impossible till now.

On 27 March, news agency ANI shared a short video clip on Twitter of this newly constructed bridge that moves smoothly with the rise and fall of the waves. The bridge also allows people to relish the splendid beauty of the sea at Beypore beach.

The video by ANI shows people enjoying the rise and fall of the flexible bridge as it moves along with the waves.

According to Manorama News, the floating bridge will be officially inaugurated by the minister of public works of Kerala PA Mohammad Riyaz on 31 March. Watch the video here:

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Social media users were delighted after watching the video on Twitter and praised the Kerala tourism department for this innovative project to attract tourists from all over.

The bridge has been constructed with 1,300 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks weighing seven kilos and can carry up to 500 tourists at a time. However, only 50 people are allowed on the bridge right now, with life jackets are being mandatory for all users.

The bridge is 100 metres in length and three metres wide and has a 15-metre wide platform at the end of the bridge for tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty while floating on the sea.

The floating bridge is not a permanently affixed structure. This flexible structure is underpinned by 31 anchors weighing 100 kilograms. The anchors can be pulled out and the bridge can be shifted to another beach if needed, with no damage to its 100-metre length

According to officials, the bridge will be available for visitors from 11 am to 6 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.