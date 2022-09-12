Rickshaw puller ignores closed barrier to cross railway track; narrowly escapes speeding train

In the clip, it can be seen that many people are crossing the railway track despite the barrier being closed.

When people are careless on roads or railway tracks, they often come face to face with a fatal accident. But sometimes, they are extremely lucky and make it out alive. One such similar incident has been caught on tape and shared on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a man is pulling his rickshaw and trying to cross a railway track. Suddenly, a train can be seen approaching the spot at a very high speed. The man abandons his rickshaw quickly and falls back a little further. As he escapes this site, his rickshaw can be seen getting completely destroyed after getting hit by the train. This incident occurred in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The video was shared by ANI UP/Uttarakhand on Twitter with the caption, “#WATCH | Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. (09.09)”. The clip has currently more than 13,000 views.

Watch this video here:

#WATCH | Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. (09.09) pic.twitter.com/Tb49XcaXcc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022



In the clip, it can be seen that many people are crossing the railway track despite the barrier being closed. The rickshaw puller’s act of trespassing was highly criticised in the comments section.

“Trespassing is a punishable offence and such incidents should not be ignored. News of the action taken against the person concerned should also be shared so that it may act as a deterrent to others.”, a user commented.

Trespassing is a punishable offence and such incidents should not be ignored. News of the action taken against the person concerned should also be shared so that it may act as a deterrent to others. @aligarhpolice @CPRONCR @RailMinIndia — ujwal66 (@OnlyUjwal) September 11, 2022



ANI UP/Uttarakhand later tweeted that the man has been caught and sent to custody.

“The rickshaw puller managed to escape in time. As soon as we got the information, we checked the CCTV footage. The man has been caught and sent to custody. This train was going from Guwahati to New Delhi: Rajeev Verma, Inspector, RPF, Aligarh told ANI.

The rickshaw puller managed to escape in time. As soon as we got the information, we checked the CCTV footage. The man has been caught and sent to custody. This train was going from Guwahati to New Delhi: Rajeev Verma, Inspector, RPF, Aligarh (10.09) https://t.co/84M6GGgtdm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

A similar incident occurred in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh last month. A man tried to cross a railway track with his bike, but he had to leave his bike and run for his life before a speeding train came and hit the two-wheeler vehicle. The clip was tweeted with the caption, “Commuter’s bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train.”.

Watch the footage here:

Commuter's bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train. #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/MG1xhqqx3B — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 29, 2022



In the video, it can be seen how the bike got broken into pieces in just seconds. The clip currently has 3,760 views.

