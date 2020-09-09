Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla jail from NCB office

Rhea Chakraborty was remanded a 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court shortly after her arrest on Tuesday in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea Chakraborty, the key accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been taken to Byculla jail in Mumbai from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office early this morning. The actress has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody following her arrest on Tuesday evening in connection with a separate drug case.

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty taken from NCB office to Byculla jail — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2020

During a video hearing by a magistrate last evening, Rhea sought for bail which was rejected. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said that the 28-year-old actress has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed.

According to a report by NDTV, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is expected to plead for her bail at a sessions court today, 9 September. She spent the last night in the NCB lockup. The Byculla jail is the only prison for women inmates in Mumbai.

Rhea faces charges that could lead to up to 10 years imprisonment. The drug case in which Rhea has been arrested is not directly related to Sushant's death. A separate investigation is being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the family of the late Bollywood actor alleged that his girlfriend Rhea abetted his suicide.

Rhea has been accused of procuring and purchasing contraband substances, and being an "active member of a drugs syndicate." Rhea was questioned for three consecutive days before her arrest on Tuesday afternoon. She was quizzed over WhatsApp messages and other evidence collected in the wake of Sushant's death indicated that both actors were purchasing and using drugs.

The remand application by the NCB, however, had no mention of Rhea taking any drugs.

The bureau has last week arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges. Both the accused had confessed that the couple had instructed them on multiple occasions to procure drugs for them, but all have indicated that Sushant was the primary user of the substances purchased by them.

In other development, Showik and other accused were taken earlier today for medical tests.

Maharashtra: Showik Chakraborty (actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother) and other accused being taken for medical tests. They have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with #SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/gXqTtIqfPI — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669