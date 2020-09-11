Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's bail application rejected in Mumbai sessions court

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Crime Bureau in a drug probe linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and four others, reports Press Trust of India.

Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail saying Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs. Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said they will decide on approaching Bombay High Court after procuring a copy of the order.

In her bail application, Chakraborty had alleged that during her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions." She also claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case.

The plea said that "the actor has formally retracted all such incriminating confessions."

In the plea, she also said that her arrest is "unwarranted and without any justification." "The actor's liberty has arbitrarily been curtailed," it added.

The plea also said that no female officer was present during her interrogation.

Chakraborty, who was arrested in Mumbai by the NCB on Tuesday, filed this plea after a magistrate court rejected her bail application on the same day.

The actress was arrested in a drug case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Besides Rhea and Showik, the NCB had also arrested Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, and Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra and Dipesh Sawant on drug supply charges.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of the Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies, the NCB, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on 14 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669