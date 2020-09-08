Rhea Chakraborty Arrested LIVE Updates: She is 'hounded' for loving a 'drug addict suffering from mental health issues', says actor's lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty Arrested LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, 'Travesty of Justice. Three central agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years
Rhea Chakraborty. Image from Twitter
Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Latest Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "Travesty of Justice. Three central agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reports Asian News International. As per a News 18 report, the actress, accused of abetting her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, will be presented before the court after a round of routine medical tests.
News of Chakraborty's arrest comes after three days of questioning by the NCB, which is probing a drug angle in the case. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau confirmed the news saying, Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau pic.twitter.com/aB4zKOoawL
The agency had said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33), and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.
These three men were arrested by the NCB in this case over the last few days.
The officials said the actress was questioned on these lines on Sunday.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR). And an investigation of circumstances surrounding his death lead to the discovery of the drug angle in the case.
Apart from the NCB case, Rhea is separately dealing with a CBI investigation in Sushant's death and an Enforcement Directorate probe in money laundering charges.
On 25 July, Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.
He accused them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. He also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts.
Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges.
The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
*
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669