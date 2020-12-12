RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET 2020: Result of entrance exam declared at rgukt.in

The RGUKT CET 2020 was conducted on 5 December from 11 am to 1 pm at various test centres across the state

RGUKT CET result 2020 has been declared by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test conducted for admission into RGUKT can check now check their qualifying status on the University's official website — rgukt.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on 5 December. To check the result, students will have to key in their RGUKT CET admit card number.

The RGUKT CET 2020 was held from 11 am to 1 pm at various test centres. The exam was conducted following strict health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entrance exam is conducted for students seeking admission into 6 years of integrated BTech programme with 2 years PUC + 4-year BTech.

Steps to check and download RGUKT CET result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, AP — rgukt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "RGUKT-CET, 2020 Result"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your RGUKT hall ticket number

Step 4: Enter the code shown on the page

Step 5: Click on the Download button.

Step 6: Your RGUKT CET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check for your name, marks, qualifying status before downloading and taking a printout.

Here is the direct link to download RGUKT CET 2020 result: http://ht.rguktcet.in:8092/SiteContent/frmRguktResult