RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET 2020 postponed due to Cyclone Nivar; test will now be held on 5 Dec

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the common entrance test (CET) 2020 due to the impact of severe cyclone Nivar in some of the districts of the state. The RGUKT CET 2020 will now be conducted on 5 December.

According to a notification released by on the official website rgukt.in, the test will be held between 11 am and 1 pm at the designated exam centres.

Candidates appearing for the examination will have to report at the allotted centres two hours before the commencement of the exam.

Students appearing for the exam will have to carry their RGUKT CET 2020 admit card and valid identity proof to the examination centre.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, RGUKT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place on 28 November. The hall ticket issued earlier will be valid for the exam that will be conducted on 5 December.

A report by Times of India said that the common entrance test will paper-based with OMR answer sheet. Candidates will get a total of two hours to answer 100 questions.

The paper will consist of 50 questions from Mathematics and 25 questions each from Physical Sciences and Biological Sciences. Each question will carry 1 mark.

At least one person has died in Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Nivar that made landfall on Thursday, 26 November around 2.30 am.

The cyclone caused heavy rain and strong winds. The governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have declared public holidays.