Cyclone Nivar kills four in Tamil Nadu, Andhra; storm weakens into deep depression, says IMD

The 6 pm bulletin of the IMD further informed that the Deep Depression is very likely to move nearly northwards, and weaken further into a Depression by midnight and into a Low Pressure Area by Friday noon

Three people were killed in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Nivar made landfall on Thursday at 2:30 am near the coastal town of Marakkanam, 30 kilometres north of Puducherry.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm over north-coastal Tamil Nadu and has now further weakened into a deep depression, as per the 6 pm bulletin.

In a tweet, the IMD said that the deep depression is very likely to move northwards and further weaken into a depression during the next 6 hours (around midnight), and then even further weaken into a low-pressure area during the subsequent 12 hours (early Friday).

Cyclone Nivar began its landfall around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and crossed the Puducherry coast before 2.30 am on Thursday.

Nivar caused heavy rain and strong winds and made the governments of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu declare public holidays. It also disrupted air, train, and railway services.

Puducherry, meanwhile, revoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Tamil Nadu’s disaster management minister RB Udhayakumar said that over 1.45 lakh people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution.

Nivar moves northwest, IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka

Nivar, which is moving towards northwest direction is excepted to turn into a normal cyclonic storm in the South Interior districts of Karnataka, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru said on Thursday.

Bangalore city and its neighbouring areas are expected to receive light to moderate spells of rain with intermittent heavy spells of rainfall at a few places during the next 48 hours, informed IMD.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru urban and rural parts, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka are likely to witness moderate spells of rain on 26 November. IMD has issued a yellow alert in these areas.

“These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on 26 and 27 November,” CS Patil, director, IMD Bengaluru stated.

The coastal areas of Karnataka will witness light to a moderate cast of rainfall on 27 November, he added.

Three dead in rain-related accidents

As Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, heavy rains pounded Tamil Nadu and the union territory leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed the coast near Puducherry early Thursday, the IMD said.

At least three people have died and three people have been injured in rain-related incidents in Chennai and surrounding areas after heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, after cyclone Nivar made its landfall near Puducherry, as per reports.

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam visited water-logged areas in Chennai on Thursday to review the situation after heavy rains battered the state.

Puducherry receives maximum rainfall, Section 144 revoked in UT

As per updated meteorological data, Puducherry received the highest rainfall of 30 cm, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu with 27 cm. Nagapattinam recorded 6.3 cm rainfall, Karaikal 9.6 cm, and Chennai 11.3 cm, as per PTI.

Power supply, which was disconnected in most coastal regions was in the process of restoration and waterlogging being drained out, authorities said.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said there were no reports of loss of lives adding whether boats and nets were damaged or not would be known only later.

The district administration has rescinded an earlier directive extending prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc to 6 pm on Thursday in the wake of Cyclone Nivar making a landfall, reported The Hindu.

In a subsequent order, District Collector Purva Garg, said prohibitory orders were rescinded based on a reassessment that there was no loss of life or major damage to property following evacuation, relief and rehabilitation measures.

Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar would cross the coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. The landfall of Nivar began late on Wednesday night.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said rainfall is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu and the storm now lay inside the land area and it would further weaken.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspected the inundated areas.

Incidents of wall collapse were reported from a few places. "It's a solace that nothing untoward happened and the weakening of the cyclone is good news," Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said.

The minister said about 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of safety measures.

According to the inputs received so far, crops and groves are safe in the state, Udhayakumar told reporters.

However, the situation would be reviewed, and based on its outcome, insurance payout and compensation to farmers, if any, would be announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he said.

Over 1,000 trees uprooted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The storm, in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, left a trail of uprooted trees, authorities said, while many areas saw flooding.

Revenue, civic, and police authorities were on their toes coordinating and removing uprooted trees using heavy-duty motor equipment and backhoe loaders.

According to estimates, over 1,000 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The approach roads to the Marina beach, off the arterial Kamaraj Salai, were flooded and sheets of water reached close to the main road where the city's fishermen had securely tied up their boats.

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of TN, Puducherry

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured them of all possible help from the Centre.

The home minister said the Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after the landfall of the cyclone and the National Disaster Response Force personnel are on the ground to help the needy.

One dead as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh

Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 30 cm battered at least half of Andhra Pradesh under the influence of cyclone Nivar, leaving one dead.

Another farmer was feared washed away while NDRF personnel rescued two others from a reservoir in Chittoor district.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and East Godavari districts received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at more than 177 places.

Other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Guntur, and West Godavari were also receiving moderate to heavy rainfall under Nivars impact.

It said gales with a speed of 45-65 kmph were lashing SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts bordering Tamil Nadu.

Tirumala Hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has been receiving incessant rain since Wednesday, causing a lot of hardship to hundreds of devotees stranded there.

In SPS Nellore district, which was the worst hit with rainfall as high as 30 cm, at least 3,363 people were shifted to 115 relief camps from vulnerable areas, district Collector Chakradhar Babu said.

The Swarnamukhi river in SPS Nellore district was in spate while the Somasila reservoir received an inflow of 65,000 cusecs.

