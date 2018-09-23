Rewari gangrape: SIT arrests two other prime accused 11 days after assault; five taken into custody so far

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gangrape of a 19-year-old girl in Haryana’s Rewari area on 12 September, has arrested two of the prime accused on Sunday. They had been absconding for 11 days since the day of the alleged crime. They were arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh district.

The police arrested the other key accused Nishu Phogat earlier this week and on Sunday nabbed Pankaj, an army man posted in Rajasthan, and Manish, for the alleged assault on the girl. It was Nishu, who reportedly planned the whole crime.

“Further details such as from where the accused have been arrested, will be made available soon,” Shrikant Jadhav, a senior police officer, was quoted as saying by

According to The Indian Express, the police formed 30 police teams to nab Pankaj and Manish, said Haryana DGP BS Sandhu.

The girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men when she was going to her coaching centre in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, The Hindustan Times reported.

She said the accused gave her water to drink which was laced with a sedative. They then took turns in raping her in a room adjoining agricultural fields till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near the village.

On 16 September, the police arrested two other people in connection with the alleged rape. They were Sanjeev, owner of the property where the alleged crime took place, and Deendayal, a medical practitioner who examined the 19-year-old after her health worsened due to sedation and the sexual assault.

Last week, Nishu confessed that he planned the entire crime - from following the bus, forcing the girl to drink the drugged water, abducting her, raping her in the fields and dropping her off at Kanina bus stand.

On Friday, a court in Kanina sent Nishu, the prime suspect, to four days' police custody. The other two accused — Dr Sanjeev and Deen Dayal — were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

The Haryana police formed the SIT under Bhasin to investigate the case. The additional director general of police Shrikant Jadhav is also monitoring the SIT’s progress in the case.

With inputs from agencies