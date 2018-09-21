Rewari gangrape: Prime suspect's police custody extended by 4 days, two other accused also remanded to custody

A court in Kanina has sent Nishu Phogat, the prime suspect in the Rewari gangrape case, to four days' police custody. Two other accused — Dr Sanjeev and Deen Dayal — have been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

While Sanjeev is a medical practitioner who checked on the woman's health condition after the crime, Deen Dayal is the owner of the property where the woman was allegedly gang-raped. Both were booked as they did not inform the police despite knowing about the crime.

The incident took place on 12 September in Kanina in Mahendragarh, where a 19-year-old girl hailing from Rewari was abducted from a bus stop on Wednesday when she was on her way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

The victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents had earlier accused the police of not taking action and dealing with the matter casually. The family alleged that 8-10 men could be involved in the incident. According to India Today, when the family sought to register an FIR, the station house officer (SHO) at the women's police station in Rewari was reluctant to register the complaint.

A fact-finding team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday that the police did not act take prompt action in the case to trace and arrest the accused and did not seal the crime scene, which may have led to destruction of evidence.

The girl's mother on Sunday returned the compensation cheque, saying that the family wants justice and not money.

"Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice and not money," she said.

