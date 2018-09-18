Haryana gangrape case: Rewari SI suspended for delay in registering FIR, giving parents of CBSE topper the runaround

A sub-inspector, Hiramani of a women's police station in Rewari was on Monday suspended for delaying action in registering the 19-year-old Rewari gangrape survivor's FIR, which could have aided the escape of the accused. Hiramani was pulled up for not registering the complaint and making the family rush from pillar to post.

According to reports, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against her. Hiramani's suspension comes soon after Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal was transferred. The Times of India reported that the sub-inspector's suspension was recommended by Duggal before his transfer.

Rahul Sharma, who assumed charge as new district police chief of Rewari after Rajesh Duggal was moved out as SP, said arresting the absconding accused was a priority. "However, it (the case) doesn't end with the arrest of the accused, but it ends with their conviction. So, securing evidence and ensuring they get convicted, through a fast track court, would be the next step," he said.

Raids continued at many places to nab the two absconding prime accused. Haryana Police's Special Task Force, a unit specialising in tackling organised crime, was also roped in to nab the absconders, police said. Police officials said Armyman Pankaj and another person Manish were two prime accused still on the run.

Three men including one of the prime accused, Nishu, who were arrested by Haryana Police SIT on Sunday were produced before a court in Kanina town. The police sought a seven-day remand for Nishu, Deendayal and Sanjeev.

They said they needed to make recoveries from Nishu and wanted him to identify the hideouts of his associates. They police also submitted that they needed to arrest the two prime accused, who are on the run, for which they need to interrogate those arrested.

Police said the arrested prime accused Nishu was booked under various provisions of the IPC including 376 D (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

The 19-year-old girl, a school topper, hailing from Rewari was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when on way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

With inputs from agencies