'Reveal age without revealing it': Twitter begins viral trend; celebrities, corporate heads join in

A number of viral trends keep doing rounds on social media nowadays. These trends tend to get more interesting when celebrities join in. From posting one’s own picture that looks like an album cover, to revealing their first salaries, social influencers, actors and corporate honchos have often engaged themselves in viral Twitter trends.

A recent addition to this list is the trend of ‘revealing your age without revealing your age’. The idea behind this latest fad is to revisit one’s childhood and post something which only people of that particular generation will understand.

On Thursday, Twitter was abuzz with people posting things exclusive to their generation and trying to reveal their age without having to actually mention it.

The latest to participate in this trend are Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Swara Bhasker.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied to a tweet posted by someone on the same trend. The person shared a tweet with a quote that said, ‘Without saying your age, say something a young person today would not understand’. Sharma reposted the tweet with his caption that said, “A/S/L?”

ASL stands as a short form of ‘Age, Sex and Location’ and this lingo was commonly used during the time when people interacted with strangers in an online chatroom.

33-year-old Swara Bhasker shared the 'without saying your age' picture with the caption, “Blank call”. She hinted at a time during her childhood when landline phones were used and blank calls were a common practice as opposed to the missed calls that are given now on mobiles.

Many internet users replied on Swara Bhasker’s post by sharing their images that followed the age reveal trend. From posting an image of a floppy, to sharing a clip of the popular television series ‘Shaktiman’, social media users left no stone unturned to make the trend entertaining.

A plethora of people joined in the trend and posed the question along with photographs that revealed exclusive things that were available during their childhood, but are no longer common in the contemporary world. A Twitter handle Romey shared an image of Big Babool, a chewing gum which was quite popular in the 90s.

Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn't understand pic.twitter.com/xbmSuZ8eoS — Romey (@maujkasheer) January 27, 2022

Memes and jokes on the micro-blogging platform Orkut, a predecessor to the current social media platforms also went viral. Internet users were filled with a dose of nostalgia when they remembered how the previous generation communicated in the online world.

Take a look at some hilarious memes made on Orkut:

"Bhai please ek achha sa testimonial likh dena please..." pic.twitter.com/DKEyfC1ypi — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 26, 2022

What do you have to say about this latest Twitter trend?

