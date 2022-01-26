Republic Day Parade 2022: From ‘Rudra’ to Tangail, stunning aerial formations captivate viewers

The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the 'grandest and largest' flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

The Republic Day Parade ended with one of the most eye-catching and breathtaking flypast.

To mark India’s 75 years of independence, 75 aircraft participated in the 'grandest and largest' flypast ever.

Here’s all you need to know about the various aerial formations and aircraft that took part in this grand finale.



Largest ever flypast

The flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

The Rudra formation was led by Colonel Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Squadron, followed by Lt Col Anil Mehta, Sena Medal and Lt Col Vivek SV in two Rudras and Lt Col Vijay Goyat in Dhruv helicopter.

Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

One very interesting feature of this year’s flypast was that the IAF provided a live feed to public broadcaster DD of the cameras mounted on its aircraft, providing viewers with the pilot’s and cockpit’s view for the first time ever.

WATCH | Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. @IAF_MCC#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan LIVE: https://t.co/YmBeLoJSlJ pic.twitter.com/mq71tkIHKo — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 26, 2022

According to a Hindustan Times report, a total of 59 cameras and 160 personnel were engaged for this cockpit coverage of the IAF's flypast.

While those who watched the broadcast on television saw those breathtaking cockpit videos on the television, for the viewers at the parade ground, these views were shown on the screens.

The ‘Amrit’ formation saw 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75.

#WATCH Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75 on #RepublicDay (Source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/caNQTnNHoK — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

At the beginning of the parade, four Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit, flew past in a Wineglass formation, showering petals onto the Rajpath.

Other aerial formations

In addition to the Dhwaj, Baaz and Rudra formations, the flypast at the Republic Day parade also saw some other special aerial formations.

The flypast saw the Vinaash formation in which for the first time five Rafales flew in the arrowhead formation over the Rajpath.

Cockpit view of #Vinaash formation comprising 5 Rafale ac flying Arrowhead formation, after Netra formation, at 300m AOL flying over the majestic Rajpath on 73rd #RepublicDayParade #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/jeRIhcPj20 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

Viewers were also left amazed with the Meghna formation to honour the Meghna Operation during the 1971 War. As part of the Meghna formation, four Mi-17 aircraft spearheaded by a Chinook helicopter took to the skies.

The cockpit view of #Meghna formation comprising CH-47 Chinook ac in lead and four Mi-17 1V ac in echelon, flying in five ac 'Arrowhead' formation. The formation flying at 80m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/TDnwaQOJzh — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The flypast also included the Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War.

The cockpit view of #Tangail formation comprising one Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon flying in Vic' formation. The formation flying at 300m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/JP3fLrdOL6 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 26, 2022

The IAF personnel also performed the Eklavya formation comprising one Mi-35 aircraft in lead with four Apache helicopters.

In addition to this, the Netra formation — comprising one AEW&C aircraft with two MiG 29 UPG and two Su-30 MKI aircraft — was also carried out in the skies.

With inputs from agencies

