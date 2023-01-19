Annually, India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January. The occasion marks the enactment of the Constitution of India as well as the country’s transition to a republic on this very day in 1950. A grand military and cultural parade showcase the cultural diversity and military might of the nation. The Republic Day parade has floats representing different states, cultural groups, and organisations. It even displays military equipment and a march-past by various regiments of the paramilitary and Indian Armed Forces. To make it easy for the public to become a part of the celebration, the Centre has started an online Invitation Management Portal to send e-invitations to the guests and dignitaries. The general public can buy tickets online to watch the Republic Day events.

To watch the grand Republic Day parade 2023 on 26 January, people can now book tickets online on the official web portal launched by the Centre.

Here are the steps to purchase the Republic Day 2023 tickets online:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are a registered user, then fill in your mobile number to generate an OTP.

Step 3: If you are a new user, then enter your personal details including name, date of birth, address and phone number.

Step 4: Once your account has been created, log in with your registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 5: Choose the ticket of your choice.

Step 6: After filling in the details, make an online payment.

Step 7: The ticket passes will be sent via SMS/Email.

Tickets for the event can even be purchased at the following locations:

Jantar Mantar (near Main Gate)

Parliament House (Reception Office)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate Number 3)

Sena Bhawan (Gate Number 2)

Pragati Maidan (Gate Number 1)

