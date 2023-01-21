Republic Day 2023: How foreign dignitaries are selected to be chief guest on 26 January
The government gives the invitation to a head of state or government after carefully taking a number of factors into consideration
Republic Day, celebrated on 26 January, holds a special place for all Indians. The day honours a momentous occasion in the country’s history, as it was on this day in 1950 that our Constitution was enacted. There is a lot that goes in to prepare for the great parade at the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi, where the Chief Guest of the function witnesses the celebrations with other dignitaries. This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will grace the event. The guest is usually the head of state of another country. But how is the Chief Guest decided for the Republic Day celebrations?
Here is all that you need to know:
How is the Chief Guest chosen?
The government gives the invitation to a head of state or government after carefully taking a number of factors into consideration. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) keeps in mind a number of issues, the most important being the nature of India’s relationship with the concerned country.
Other factors consist of economic, political, and commercial relations, prominence in regional groupings, military cooperation, or long ties through associations such as the Non Aligned Movement. This process to select the guest commences around six months ahead of Republic Day.
The MEA then seeks the approval of the Prime Minister and the President on the potential guest. If the MEA receives an approval, it then gets to work. Indian ambassadors in the concerned country try to ascertain the availability of the person concerned. This is necessary as the head of the state might have other commitments.
Once this process has been completed, the territorial divisions in the MEA work towards the talks and agreements, while the Chief of Protocol then works on the details of the programme and logistics.
Not only this, the other aspects like security, logistics and medical requirements also need to be looked at. This happens in coordination with other departments of the Indian government and the governments of the states where the Chief Guest may visit before, or after, Republic Day.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Navy's IL 38 in R-Day flypast for first and last time: All about Soviet-made aircraft
The Indian Navy got its first IL 38 in 1977. The aircraft, known as IN 301, remained in service for nearly 50 years. Nicknamed ‘May’ by NATO, it is considered a counterpart to the US’s P-3 Orion
Pakistan-based Harkat ul Ansar planned terror attacks in Delhi ahead of Republic Day
The revelations come days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi where security has been heightened for the event
Egyptian president's visit expected to strengthen time-tested ties: MEA
The 68-year-old influential Arab leader is scheduled to visit India from 24 to 26 January, during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grace the Republic Day celebrations and hold an interaction with the business community