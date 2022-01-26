Republic Day 2022: Parade at Rajpath ends with grand flypast; states' tableaux showcase India's rich diversity

Auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade

The grandest flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations was the highlight of the 73rd Republic Day Parade on Wednesday where India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath, with the ceremonial event this year being drastically scaled-down in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showcased at the Republic Day parade were the Centurion tank, PT-76 tank, 75/24 Pack howitzer and OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier that played a major role in defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war, PTI said in a report. According to a report by NDTV, vintage, as well as modern jets and helicopters like the Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft, Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota, displayed various formations, including Vinaash, Tangail, Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Rudra, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit. Aircraft from the army, navy and air force participated in the majestic display.

India in 2021 celebrated the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (Golden victory year) to commemorate the country's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The mechanised columns of the Army showed one PT-76 tank, one Centurion tank, two MBT Arjun MK-I tanks, one OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier, one BMP-I infantry fighting vehicle and two BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles, PTI said.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs were present at the solemn ceremony.

As per PTI's report, the prime minister ditched his traditional turban look on Republic Day this year and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and also sported a stole from Manipur.

Official sources said Modi uses the brahmakamal whenever he offers prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand.

Turbans have previously been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

There was no chief guest at the parade this year. However, Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The parade started at 10:30 am this year, half-an-hour later than usual for better visibility.

Commanded by Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra, with Maj Gen Alok Kacker as the second-in-command, the parade began with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem, synchronised with a 21-gun salute.

Horse-mounted soldiers of the Indian Army's 61 Cavalry Regiment, the only active horsed cavalry unit in the world currently, was the first marching contingent at the parade. This regiment's contingent was led by Major Mrityunjay Singh Chouhan.

The parade saw the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by the National Cadet Corps and a display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event besides installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

The contingents of security forces were followed by tableaux from states that showcased India's cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity. Several government ministries and departments also took out tableaux, highlighting flagship initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Central Public Works Development tableau paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The Lok Adalat tableau made its debut on Rajpath this year. The theme of the float by National Legal Services Authority was "Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat".

The front part of the tableau showcased 'Nyay Sabke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection. Martyrs and independence movement was the theme of poll-bound Punjab's tableau while the Department of Post's tableau displayed the robust outreach and the modern face of India Post as well as all-women post offices to showcase the steps taken towards gender equality.

Dancers from the Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa, and glimpses from the liberation struggle were the highlight of the tableau of the coastal state while Karnataka's skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures and rich tradition of handicraft were on display in the state's tableau.

Known otherwise to witness huge bustling crowds across many age groups, the annual ceremonial event at Rajpath was scaled down this time in view of the coronavirus pandemic, with spectators' size drastically cut to 5000 from the 25,000 last year. In the pre-pandemic times, over one lakh spectators used to witness the parade. From members of contingents to spectators, everyone wore masks, PTI said.

The audience maintained the mandated distance while sitting, and standing spectators were not allowed. Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue. Children below 15 years were not permitted to attend. There was tight security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing.

Participants also received a white cap with "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" printed on it. Delhi was brought under a heavy security cover as the city police had intensified patrolling and sealed the borders of the national capital in coordination with its counterparts from the neighbouring states to thwart any untoward incident amid a terror alert by intelligence agencies. Over 27,000 police personnel were deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures intensified, PTI said.

As the president was escorted back to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday after the culmination of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath in attendance was Virat, the horse in the President's Bodyguard, who was retiring after 13 years of service, ANI said.

Tricolour hoisted in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk after 30 years

The national flag was hoisted atop the historic Clock tower in city’s Lal Chowk on Wednesday, 30 years after veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi did it for the first time, The Print said in a report.

Social activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat along with dozens of supporters had organized the flag hoisting ceremony at Clock Tower, locally known as Ghanta Ghar, to mark Republic Day.

The Indian Express said in a report, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday to mark India’s 73rd Republic Day. Greeting the people on the occasion, he said, “The Indian Constitution is the largest written constitution in the world. This Constitution, composed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of every Indian.”

According to a report by ANI, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the national flag at Republic Day celebrations in Indore on Wednesday. A grand ceremony was held in the city as the country celebrates its 73rd Republic Day. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government has so far built 28 lakh houses in rural areas and 5 lakh are being built in urban areas. He also spoke about the benefits being given to farmers under various schemes.

As per ANI, security had been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on the occasion of Republic Day. Soldiers deployed at LoC in Baramulla unfurled the national flag. "At Rajouri here, we are constantly monitoring the security developments and checking vehicles at various spots from time to time, especially on the occasion of Republic Day," Salman, a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

