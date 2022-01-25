In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind asked all Indians, living in India or abroad to celebrate the Indian-ness in them

Asking people to celebrate Indian-ness this Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the country has shown an unmatched resolve in the face of the extraordinary challenge to humankind posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that a strong and sensitive India is now emerging.

Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 73rd #RepublicDay. English: https://t.co/gELEQGysfA Hindi: https://t.co/CVHWuCVMhD pic.twitter.com/TJAwE5vWUT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2022

In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Kovind noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights. '

'The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated world-wide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day,'' he said.

This year's celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever, Kovind said.

He remembered the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it. “Two days ago, on 23rd January, all of us observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai-Hind’. His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us. We are immensely fortunate that the Constituent Assembly which prepared the document included some of the best minds of their generation. They were the leading lights of our great Freedom Struggle.”

“Writing in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi had advised fellow citizens how ‘Purna Swaraj Day’ was to be celebrated. Gandhiji’s advice is timeless. He would have liked us to celebrate the Republic Day in the same manner,” said Kovind. President Kovind praised all Indians who fulfilled the fundamental duty of rendering national service when called upon to do so, specially referring to doctors, nurses and all the emergency service workers who worked relentless during COVID and made the vaccination drive into a mass movement.

As the pandemic is still widespread, Kovind said, “We must remain alert and not let our guard down. The precautions we have taken till now have to be continued.”

Referring to the success of the Make in India campaign, he said, “It is a testimony to India’s spirit in the face of adversity that the economy is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year. This shows the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched in the previous year.”

The 21st century is turning out to be the age of climate change, and India has taken a leadership position on the world stage in showing the way, especially with its bold and ambitious push for renewable energy, said the President.

He also lauded the sportspersons who brought laurels for India in the Olympics.

Kovind said praised the dedicated teams of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard for building the indigenous state-of-the-art aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant. “Due to such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's leading naval powers,” he said.

As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, Kovind said, “I am glad to note that it has been a watershed year for women empowerment in the Armed Forces, too.”

In his speech, he also remembered the chopper accident of General Bipin Rawat and said that the entire country was deeply saddened by the tragic loss.

President Kovind shared a personal story of his time spent in his village during this year, saying, “I request the people of India who are successful in life due to their hard work and talent, to always remember their roots, their village, town or city.”

Patriotism strengthens the sense of duty among citizens, said Kovind. Bringing all Indians under the same roof, he added, “Whether you are a doctor or a lawyer, a shopkeeper or office-worker, a sanitation employee or a labourer, doing one’s duty well and efficiently is the first and foremost contribution you make to the nation.”

With inputs from PTI

