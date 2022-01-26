Republic Day 2022: From history to significance, all you need to about the Indian Constitution

While India got independence on 15 August 1947, it became a republic after the constitution came into effect on 26 January, 1950

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Although India got its independence in 1947, the constitution came into effect in 1950.

After a prolonged struggle, India gained its independence from British Rule on 15 August, 1947. But only after the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950, India became a republic.

Constitution's history and significance:

Dr BR Ambedkar, who is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution, headed the Drafting Committee.

After months and days of hard work, the Constitution was finally drafted and Ambedkar picked 26 January as the day to declare India a sovereign republic. This date is significant as it was on this day in the year 1929, the Indian National Congress (INC) made the Declaration of Independence of India, demanding Purna Swaraj or complete freedom from the British.

How is the day celebrated?

From flag hoisting to displaying tableaus of the various states of India, several events take place at Delhi’s Rajpath. Every year the defence forces including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitaries come together to showcase the country’s defence prowess.

The Republic Day parade is broadcast live on television and people from all parts of the country watch it with patriotic zeal.

Interesting facts about the Constitution:

For the first time, the Constituent Assembly met in New Delhi on 9 December, 1946, in the Constitution Hall (currently the Central Hall of Parliament House).

The Constituent Assembly took nearly three years to complete its historic task of drafting the Constitution for Independent India.

On 24 January, 1950, the Assembly associates signed two handwritten drafts of the Constitution. One was in English and another in Hindi. Following this, on 26 January, 1950, India marked its first Republic Day.

The Indian Constitution is the lengthiest written constitution in the entire world.

