Republic Day 2022: Delhi Metro to curtail services on 26 January; all you need to know

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will be closed from the start of revenue services till noon as per a statement by the DMRC

Delhi Metro will curtail its services on 26 January on account of the security arrangements for the Republic Day parade. All metro parking lots will be shut from 06:00 am on 25 January to 2:00 pm on 26 January, on the instructions of the Delhi Police.

According to reports, Line 2 of the Delhi Metro, which runs from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli, will see several restrictions. The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will be “closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 noon” as per a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 6 and Line 2. Entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk stations will also be closed from 08:45 am till 12 noon.

Furthermore, metro services will also be curtailed on 29 January on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony. Metro services will not be available from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm on that date at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations.

Interchange of passengers from Raja Nahar Singh to Kashmere Gate and vice versa will be allowed on Central Secretariat station, according to the DMRC. Normal services would be restored on the lines after 6:30 pm on 29 January.

According to the latest statements issued by the Delhi Police for this year’s Republic Day parade, 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 213 ACPs, 71 DCPs, and 753 inspectors have been deployed for the security arrangements. The police personnel will also be assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs, as per reports.

Blockades and checking at places such as lodges, dharamshalas and hotels are also being held by the Delhi Police. Verification drives are also conducted of servants, tenants and labourers. According to news reports, counter drone technology is also being used for security purposes by the Delhi Police.

Republic Day parade guidelines also state that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend the function.

All COVID-19 norms will be followed at the venue, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

