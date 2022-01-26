Republic Day 2022: Construction workers, sanitation staff and auto drivers are ‘special invites’ for R-Day parade

The Centre has extended invitations to 565 special people for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath ¬—250 are construction workers, 115 are safai karamcharis, 100 are autorickshaw drivers and another 100 are healthcare workers

Each year, the Republic Day parade attracts lakhs of people to witness India’s military might and cultural heritage.

Keeping the rising COVID-19 cases in mind, the Centre has restricted the number of people who will be able to attend the event in person to around 24,000 people.

An NDTV report had stated that of the approximately 24,000 people who will be attending the parade this year, 19,000 are invited and the rest are the general public, who can purchase tickets.

While some of these invited people will be dignitaries, ministers and other eminent personalities, the Centre has also decided to honour everyday heroes by extending an invitation to them for the spectacle at Rajpath.

Here’s a look at these special invitees.

Special invites

According to Indian Express, 565 'special invitees' will witness the Republic Day parade of which 250 are construction workers, 115 are safai karamcharis, 100 are autorickshaw drivers and another 100 are healthcare workers.

The construction workers who have been invited are those engaged in the revamp of Rajpath.

Please see: Republic Day 2022: Largest flypast ever, 16 marching contingents and more expected at parade

An official, according to Times of India report, said, "It’s a great gesture from the government to recognise their work. It was a tough task to complete everything between two Republic Day parades and that too amid the pandemic and despite the unusually long spell of rain. We were on our toes till the last day.

This invite comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a meal with construction workers after inaugurating the Kashi Viswanath Corridor in Varansi. Officials have been quoted as saying that according 'respect' to builders of major projects is a USP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style of working.

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor pic.twitter.com/OxJm3uZI2I — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

In a first, sanitation workers and auto drivers have also been invited to the parade. They have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 lockdown and helped in keeping the country running.

An official from the Ministry of Defence said to ANI that a special effort had been made to give an opportunity to those who never get a chance to witness the celebration.

Frontline workers have also been invited to honour their hard work and grit to keep going despite the surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Guidelines for those attending

Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, only fully vaccinated visitors will be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade. Those below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Besides, those attending the parade will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on 26 January.

Arrangements for the big day

Ten large LED screens have been installed on each side of the Rajpath for guests to have a better view of live performances in the event.

Before the parade begins, a band of Central Armed Police Forces will perform to build an atmosphere of patriotism.

A total of 75 aircraft will participate in flypast this year to mark 75 years of Independence. Besides this, tableaus of 12 states and Union Territories and nine ministries will participate in the event.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.