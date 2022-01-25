Republic Day 2022: Border Security Force put on high alert following threat inputs
BSF IG DK Boora, however, assured that there was nothing to fear as during this period, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border
Jammu: As the nation inches closer to celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Border Security Force IG DK Boora said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.
The IG said that they are "extensively carrying out operations including the anti-drone exercises" and will do everything to ensure the safety of the people.
"We are extensively carrying out operations, anti-drone exercises and I am very confident that the militants will not succeed in whatever plans they have made. I can assure our population that they have nothing to fear. We will do everything that it takes to ensure the safety and security of our people," Boora said.
