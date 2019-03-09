Reports of Jammu and Kashmir army jawan's abduction are 'incorrect', avoid speculations, says defence ministry

Amid reports that an Indian Army jawan was abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, the Defence Ministry on Saturday clarified that the information was incorrect. Indian Army soldier Mohammad Yaseen, who was on leave in the Qazipora village of Budgam, had reportedly been abducted from his home on Friday evening.

However, ANI quoted defence officials on Saturday who said that the "media reports" of the abduction were "incorrect" and that the "individual is safe". The statement added, "Speculations may please be avoided."

Defence Ministry: Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier(Mohammad Yaseen) on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam(J&K) are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided. pic.twitter.com/oYKXoYVQGT — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

Yaseen was reported missing on Friday evening and police suspected that he could have been abducted by a terror group, PTI reported. The family of the jawan posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, informed the police that some people came to their house in Qazipora Chadura and took him away.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched an extensive search operation and have increased surveillance on the national highway following reports of the abduction.

With inputs from agencies

