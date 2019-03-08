Militants 'abduct' army jawan Mohammad Yaseen Bhat from his residence in Budgam; J&K Light Infantry member was on leave

Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, an army jawan visiting his hometown, was abducted by suspected militants in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, according to media reports.

ANI reported that the jawan belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was kidnapped from his residence at Qazipora village in Chadoora at Budgam on late Friday evening.

CNN-News18 said that the area has been cordoned off and Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army are currently tracking the militants. Bhat was on leave from 26 February till 31 March.

PTI quoted officials as saying that Bhat's family members informed police that some people came to their house and took him away.

#NewsAlert -- Army jawan (of Jakli unit) kidnapped by militants from his residence at Qazipora Chadoora at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/Rq6rHWkDyN — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 8, 2019

In June 2018, Rifleman Aurangzeb — who was proceeding towards his home on the occasion of Eid — was kidnapped by militants in broad daylight and later killed in Pulwama. His bullet-ridden body was recovered hours after his abduction.

In May 2017, 22-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was abducted by militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian. His bullet-riddled body was found the next day, about three kilometres from the house.

With inputs from ANI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.