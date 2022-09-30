Replay of Chandigarh University incident in Kanpur; Hostel staffer held for filming obscene videos of girls

Kanpur: Days after the Chandigarh University video leak incident, police here have taken into custody a sweeper of a hostel for allegedly making obscene videos of some of the girls staying there, a senior official said.

The police action came after a NEET aspirant, staying at the Sai Niwas Girls Hostel, filed a complaint with the police, accusing the sweeper of making her obscene videos, ANI reported.

Some other girls too accused him of their videos as well.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kalyanpur, DK Shukla said the accused’s mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis. “A worker of Kanpur’s Sai Niwas Girls Hostel was taken into custody after a NEET aspirant filed a complaint accusing him of making their videos. Ten-twelve other girls came along with her. The accused worked there for about eight years,” Shukla said.

“A case has also been registered and action shall be taken,” he added.

Recently, protests erupted on the Chandigarh university campus over claims that some videos of women students were recorded and leaked.

(With inputs from ANI)

