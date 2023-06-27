A male passenger onboard a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested for allegedly urinating, defecating and spitting on the floor of the aircraft.

The passenger, identified as Ram Singh, seated on 17F in Air India flight AIC 866 defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF when it was mid-air, said the flight captain in the FIR filed at Delhi’s IGI Airport police station on 24 June.

The FIR further stated that the misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and a verbal warning was issued to Singh by the cabin supervisor of the flight. He was secluded from the other passengers in the flight.

Later, the pilot-in-command was informed of the misconduct and a message was immediately sent to Air India office seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger.

“The situation agitated a number of other passengers on board the aircraft,” the FIR stated

On arrival in the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the passenger to the local police station.

According to a report by ANI, the accused passenger is a cook working in Africa.

“On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case — u/s 294/510 — at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway,” ANI quoted a senior official of Delhi Police as saying.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) was registered, the FIR stated.

The incident comes months after a man, who was in an inebriated condition, on 26 November, 2022, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

On 6 December, 2022, merely 10 days after the Air India ‘pee-gate’ case, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.