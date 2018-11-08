Rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv: Shiv Sena tells Devendra Fadnavis

On the heels of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announcing the state's decision to rename Faizabad district as Ayodhya, the demand to rename a number of places appears to be growing.

On Wednesday evening, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made a jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking when he would rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

"Yogi Adityanath has renamed Allahabad and Faizabad to Pragyaraj and Ayodhya. When will CM Devendra Fadnavis rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv?" Raut tweeted.

योगी अदितयनाथ यांनी फैजाबादचे अयोध्या केले. अलाहाबादचे प्रयाग तिर्थ केले. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्रजी औरंगाबादचे संभाजी नगर आणि उस्मानाबादचे धाराशीव कधी करणार?

जय हिंद

जय महाराष्ट्र

जय श्रीराम! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 7, 2018

His tweet came soon after Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said the BJP government in the state would be ready to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati if it got the required support from people. On Thursday morning, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said the state government will take "concrete steps" to rechristen Ahmedabad as "Karnavati" after assessing "legal and all other angles".

The decision to rename Faizabad district Ayodhya followed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to rechristen Allahabad "Prayagraj" and the iconic Mughalsarai Railway Station Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.