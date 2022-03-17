Remote monitoring: Keeping your heart health in check with technology

The new generation of devices uses a technology that have inbuilt capability to send the device data to the patient’s smartphone via Bluetooth and the phone then automatically transfers the data to the doctor enabling advanced remote monitoring capability.

Moving with time, technology has transpired through exceptional advancement and has become incredibly immersive and disruptive. These disruptions and developments in technology have enabled healthcare professionals to have constant access over their patients’ health data and patterns. The increase in cardiovascular diseases and associated complications has given prominence to remote heart monitoring systems. Heart monitoring systems have now become compact, wireless and offer complete mobility to consumers. Modern remote heart monitoring platforms provide healthcare professionals and doctors with a solution that is portable, sleek, hassle-free, and consumer friendly.

In the present scenario, doctors have realised that the patients are hesitant to visit to hospitals making remote monitoring even more essential as it helps in timely intervention and care.

Defining Remote Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring has transformed care and treatment for patients requiring constant care for chronic disease like diabetes, hypertension, palpitations and heart rhythm disorders. It is a process of monitoring the heart rate and rhythm of patients suffering from common heart conditions such as abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure. Patients suffering from these heart conditions usually undergo implantation of devices such as ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) or CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator) for managing their condition.

Remote monitoring helps in transmitting information from these devices to their cardiologist (cardiac electrophysiologist), to review the patient’s heart health and device condition. The process involves syncing of the transmitter with the implanted device for collecting data on the heart’s rate and rhythm. The transmitter then transmits this information through a secured website and server to the doctor. This helps the doctor who has the medical history of the patient to offer the best medical advice, remotely.

The new generation of devices uses a technology that have inbuilt capability to send the device data to the patient’s smartphone via Bluetooth and the phone then automatically transfers the data to the doctor enabling advanced remote monitoring capability. With this the patient does not need to carry the transmitter while traveling and is always connected through his device with the doctor. Situations like the current pandemic, wherein travel across the cities and states to visit the doctor is almost impossible or undesirable, these technologies have been a boon to the patients who have these devices implanted.

How remote monitoring has provided convenience to patients

Digitally empowered healthcare is the need of the hour, and remote care platforms provide patients with qualitative and quantitative healthcare from the comfort of their homes. They are user friendly and ensures safe and contactless communication. Remote Patient Monitoring devices help develop trust and transparency between the patient and the doctor and provide deeper understanding of conditions and treatments empowering users to take more control on their heart health from home or in remote areas. These devices come with the technology to track and closely monitor the health vitals 24/7 and establish a database for the doctors to analyse and predict any health crisis.

What role can healthcare technology play in reducing this burden?

The advent of health technology in cardiac care has been reshaping and redefining the doctor-patient connect. This holds true for patient care and management as well. Digital health solutions are the way forward for improving efficiency of care and patient-physician relations in the cardiovascular segment. Remote Monitoring Technology is one such health innovation in cardiac care that aims to encourage greater patient engagement through a wide variety of benefits.

The author is Consultant Cardiologist & Cardiac Electrophysiologist Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad.

