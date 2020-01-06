‘Reminds of Nazi rule’: Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala condemns violence at JNU, accuses govt of harbouring enmity with country’s youth

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with the youth of the country and said violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus reminded it of the Nazi rule.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night. It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.

Follow LIVE updates on JNU violence

"Why are you harbouring enmity with the youth of the country. The more you suppress the voice of the youth, the more emboldened it will become," Surjewala told reporters. "Violence in JNU reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.