JNU violence LIVE updates: 3 students, faculty member taken to AIIMS, all entries to university closed off; Chidambaram says can happen only with support of govt

JNU violence Latest updates: Speaking on the condition of anonymity,a JNU student confirmed other student's account and told Firstpost, "Since morning, students have been boycotting the registration process. The ABVP, colluding with the administration, entered hostels, including girls hostels, and destroyed property, They were carrying bottles of acid, stones, axes and daggers. A mob of around 100 to 200 people attacked each and every hostel, beat students mercilessly and even attacked teachers and vandalised cars."

Former Congress leader and Union minister P Chidambaram tweeted and said, "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief."

On Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on campus after a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.

According to sources who wished to be unnamed, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

A JNU student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Police are deployed on campus. There are RSS men and ABVP members. They've called some outsiders. They had their faces covered and lathis. They barged in and attacked male and female students. The situation is grim and scary. Ghosh was taken to hospital."

With inputs from PTI

