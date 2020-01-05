JNU violence LIVE updates: 3 students, faculty member taken to AIIMS, all entries to university closed off; Chidambaram says can happen only with support of govt

JNU violence Latest updates: Speaking on the condition of anonymity,a JNU student confirmed other student's account and told Firstpost, "Since morning, students have been boycotting the registration process. The ABVP, colluding with the administration, entered hostels, including girls hostels, and destroyed property, They were carrying bottles of acid, stones, axes and daggers. A mob of around 100 to 200 people attacked each and every hostel, beat students mercilessly and even attacked teachers and vandalised cars."
Former Congress leader and Union minister P Chidambaram tweeted and said, "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief."
On Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on campus after a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.
According to sources who wished to be unnamed, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.
A JNU student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Police are deployed on campus. There are RSS men and ABVP members. They've called some outsiders. They had their faces covered and lathis. They barged in and attacked male and female students. The situation is grim and scary. Ghosh was taken to hospital."
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 21:21:01 IST
Highlights
Delhi Police say they will act after getting complaint
The Hindu reports Baba Gang Nath Marg, the road leading to JNU main entrance gate, is blocked by Delhi Police. “We have not been called inside the campus. But police are deployed outside. We will take the action after getting complaint,” says a senior officer who is present at the JNU main gate.
JNU retracts statement
The JNU administration has now retracted its “Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people” statement. Says it will issue a fresh one. In the statement they said police was called to maintain order. But the Delhi Police say they were not called in.
Several users on social media earlier shared JNU statement.
Kejriwal speaks with Delhi L-G, urges direct police action against miscreants
The Delhi chief minister has spoken to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and urged him to direct police to restore order. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the L-G had "assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps."
All entries to JNU closed off
According to latest reports, all entries have been closed off to the university. Multiple ambulances are exiting this area. Lights have been switched off on the roads.
Three students, a faculty member taken to AIIMS
Sucharita Sen, faculty at JNU, attacked. Three other students taken to AIIMS, students report on social media.
JNU Violence Latest Updates
Can only happen with support of govt, tweets P Chidambaram
Former Congress leader and Union minister P Chidambaram tweeted and said, "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief."
Armed with sticks, rods, stones, acid they visited every room of ABVP activist in hostel to kill them: ABVP JNU releases statement
Meanwhile, ABVP JNU released a statement on Twitter blaming Left student union of the violence inside the JNU campus. "Left goons have unleashed their red terror in JNU. Armed with sticks, rods, stones, acid they have visited every room of ABVP activist in the hostel to kill them. When they could not stop students from registering, they targeted and brutally attacked them."
100 to 200 people attacked each hostel, including girls hostels: JNU student
Speaking on the condition of anonymity,a JNU student confirmed other student's account and told Firstpost, "Since morning, students have been boycotting the registration process. The ABVP, colluding with the administration, entered hostels, including girls hostels, and destroyed property, They were carrying bottles of acid, stones, axes and daggers. A mob of around 100 to 200 people attacked each and every hostel, beat students mercilessly and even attacked teachers and vandalised cars."
WATCH: Aishe Ghosh after the attack
ABVP members gathered in large numbers with masks on: AISA national president tells Firstpost
Former JNUSU president and national president of All India Students Association Sucheta De told Firstpost ABVP members had gathered in large numbers on campus with "masks on."
"They were allowed to enter by the police who were outside the campus. Former DUSU president Satyendra Awana from ABVP, was also there. They brutally beat up students, smashed cars and entered girls' hostel. Aishe Ghosh was severely injured in the head and bleeding profusely. Professor Sucharita Sen was also wounded in the head. They both have been taken to hospital."
JNU Violence LATEST Updates
Shocked to know about violence at JNU, tweets Arvind Kejriwal
Soon after reports related to violence at JNU emerged, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and said, "I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?"
Clash was over fee hike, says JNUSU councillor
Speaking to Firstpost, JNUSU councillor Farhat Salim confirmed that the clash was over students protesting against the fee hike.
He said, "For the past two days, ABVP members are trying to get people to boycott the fee hike protest. Since yesterday, they've started beating people based on their identity or if they've affiliated with any Left party. Since morning, they've started abusing and beating people. Teachers affiliated with right-wing groups are with them and provoking students. They're shaming the female students and calling them names. People are in fear because ABVP members are roaming campus with hockey sticks, lathis and baseball bats. They're calling people from outside, beating people in front of hostels and admin area.
Complete breakdown of normalcy at JNU, reports student on social media
Reports from inside the campus said "complete breakdown of normalcy at JNU". The reports confirmed that students were pelted with stones and beaten with rods and lathis. After the attacks, JNUSU issued a statement asking all students "to gather at Sabarmati T-Point immediately against the continuous violence in JNU. Join JNUTA's call for Peace March from Sabarmati Dhaba."
Clash happened during a meeting organised by JNUTA
According to sources who wished to be unnamed, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members. Sources said that about 50-60 of "armed goons" (Firstpost was not able to independently verify their identity) were sitting at a teacher’s house in JNU since evening. At around 6-630, when the teachers’ public meeting ended, the attack transpired. “It is a planned and targeted attack,” a source inside the campus said on the condition of anonymity. “Police are standing by the gate. Some of the teachers are at the police station, and they are aware of what is going on.”
JNU violence LATEST Updates
'Riot-like' situation in JNU, students report from inside the campus
On Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on campus after a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.
