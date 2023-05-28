Religious leaders perform 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' at new Parliament building, say all should work for country's growth

Religious leaders who performed the ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) at the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday called it a “historic moment’, stating that the occasion reflected India’s attitude towards unity in diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and chief ministers of several states were among those who participated in the ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana’ (multi-faith prayer) ceremony held at the new Parliament House, which saw the religious leaders chant prayers in various languages.

Speaking at the event, Himalaya Buddhist Cultural Association president Lama Chosphel Zotpa said that everyone should work for the growth of the country unitedly and keep politics aside, while Jewish Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar added, “Today, we have given the message of unity in diversity.”

Lama Chosphel Zotpa further added that he offered prayers according to Buddhist rituals, stating, “Everyone should work for the growth of the country unitedly and keep politics aside.”

Jasbeer Kaur who took part in the multi-faith prayers at the inauguration said that the Parliament building represents change. Adding, “The new Parliament building represents change and it is a historic moment for us. Every Indian should stay united.”

“We witnessed a historic moment when the ‘Dharma Dand’ was installed in the new Parliament today,” said Jain priest Acharya Lokesh Muni. Sikh Guru Balbir Singh said that everyone should work unitedly for the growth of the country, adding, “It is a very good thing that the new Parliament has been built. I keep myself away from politics, the only thing I can say is that everyone should work unitedly for the growth of the country.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country today and installed the historic symbol Sengol, near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new building.

PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building. He handed over mementoes to them.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja.PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony.

The newly constructed building of Parliament is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. The present building only has provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

With inputs from ANI

