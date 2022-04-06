Religious divide in Madhya Pradesh Congress as Muslim MLA opposes Kamal Nath’s orders to celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh Congress on 2 April 2022 issued the order urging all cadres to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals

Bhopal: There appears to be a religious divide in Madhya Pradesh Congress as not all the party members are happy with the recent official order urging all cadres to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals.

In the latest, Congress leader and MLA from Bhopal, Arif Masood has criticised the party for asking all its workers and leaders to organise Ram Katha Vachan (Ram Katha recital), Ramlila (dramatic re-enactment of the Ramayana epic) and Lord Ram’s puja on Ram Navami which falls on 10 April. The Congress members in Madhya Pradesh have also been asked to hold recital of Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand on Hanuman Jayanti which will be observed on 16 April.

Infamous for his candid views and opinion, Congress MLA Arif Masood, who is also a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the order for all is a "wrong precedent" and is "unnecessary" for a political party.

"We take all religions along as a political party and if we issue a circular to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, then we must also issue one for celebrating Ramzan and festivals of other faiths," Masood said.

Masood added that he will not hesitate in raising any issue that will harm the party's prospects and go against its constitution.

He further said, "Such letters put us in a dock". Not seeming much convinced with the order, Masood said, "You skipped Ambedkar Jayanti, you skipped Gangaur and also Good Friday... Sarva Dharma Sambhav (religious equality), the basic issue on which we are having a fight with the opposition party (BJP) has been left by you (Congress). This is the sentiment people like about the party.”

After the Madhya Pradesh Congress issued the order on 2 April 2022, BJP leaders too began criticising the Congress and said the move was nothing but mere "vote bank politics".

Masood also reacted to the BJP's criticism and said it was because of the Congress which is giving the ruling party "an opportunity to criticise them."

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Muslims are a mere tool of getting votes for the Congress while showing them the fear of the BJP."

Mishra also called Masood’s objection "valid", but added, "He (Masood) might be also finding it difficult to digest that in a month when they (Congress) would organise Iftar parties, the leaders are now visiting mandirs."

For the unversed, Congress on Monday (4 April 2022) unanimously decided to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2023 under Kamal Nath. Ahead of the crucial polls, the party is just showcasing a soft Hindutva’ pitch and the ongoing Navratri festival appears to be the perfect platform.

