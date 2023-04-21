Char Dham Yatra 2023: Relief for pilgrims as Uttarakhand govt lifts cap on number of devotees allowed at shrines
Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand government had made registration of pilgrims mandatory and had also fixed the daily number of pilgrims that each holy destination of the Char Dham could allow keeping in mind the capacity of the region, resulting in trade losses for numerous hotel owners
New Delhi: In big relief for lakhs of pilgrims planning a trip to the Char Dham this year, the Uttarakhand government on Friday withdrew its earlier decision on capping the total number of pilgrims headed for the hill state.
Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand government had made registration of pilgrims mandatory and had also fixed the daily number of pilgrims that each holy destination of the Char Dham could allow keeping in mind the capacity of the region, resulting in trade losses for numerous hotel owners and other stakeholders of the tourism industry. Following the decision, thousands of tourists had cancelled bookings done earlier for the Char Dham pilgrimage.
The annual pilgrimage to the Char Dham usually starts from the last week of April. The well-known pilgrimage sites of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams will be opened for pilgrims on Saturday, 22 April, 2023 while the more famous Kedarnath shrine will throw open its doors on Tuesday and Badrinath will open for pilgrims on next Thursday.
Badrinath is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on 27 April, while Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will be opened on 22 April.
Earlier this week, inclement weather and fresh accumulation of snow en route to the temples hampered preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, slated to begin in a few days’ time. Kedarnath, along with Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, collectively called Char Dham, attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year and is a huge tourist attraction for the state.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why are some seers resisting the gold makeover of the Kedarnath temple?
A section of priests has opposed the move to cover the walls inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple in gold. The row began after a Mumbai-based Shiva devotee offered to donate gold for the Char Dham shrine’s renovation, which was approved by the Uttarakhand government
Uttarakhand: Noida man in soup as he takes dog to Kedarnath shrine; temple committee files FIR
An FIR has bee lodged by the the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay. The committee said that the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people and the pilgrims
Kedarnath temple head against shutting pilgrimage 'for years'
The pilgrims are expected to start returning by October and could help revive the local economy, the temple trust head said.