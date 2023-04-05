Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira
Reliance Retail announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Mumbai: Reliance Retail Limited, India’s largest retailer, today announced the launch of Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platform that offers a seamless and personalized shopping experience to beauty enthusiasts across India.
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, Reliance Retail announced the
opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences,
Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it
the go-to destination for all things beauty. Inspired by the goddess Rati, who symbolizes
love, passion and beauty, Tira’s launch is in line with Reliance Retail’s overall vision of
bringing high-quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats.
Speaking on the launch, Ms. Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail
Ventures Limited (holding company of Reliance Retail Limited), said, “We are
excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break
down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across
segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet
aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming
the most loved beauty retailer in India.”
Tira’s online platform is easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that ticks
all the right boxes. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips,
personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will have the widest range
of colour cosmetics for consumers to try on from the comfort of their homes.
The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been
designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.
Tira stores will be beauty destinations with a focus on curated services and the best-in-class consumer experience provided by highly trained Tira beauty advisors. The unique
store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create
customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalize and assist consumers to
make purchasing decisions based on their needs. In addition, Tira stores will have
dedicated gifting stations to personalize purchases. Tira will also be the first specialty
beauty retailer in India to launch the FRAGRANCE FINDER, a signature experience
that helps consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences.
