Reliance Jio announces launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from Shrinathji temple

Rajsamand, Rajasthan: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited announced the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday, a company official said.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani has launched the services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Rajsamand.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani visits the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town, Rajasmand… after which he will make an announcement on 5G services for Rajasthan. 5G was launched in India on 1st October by PM Modi. #5G #5Glaunch #jio #ambani https://t.co/V1iK2Zk6Aj — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) October 22, 2022

As announced two months back, the telecom operator on Saturday has finally launched the new-age high-speed services in the country.

This year, it aims to launch 5G services in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The telecom operator intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani said on 29 August while announcing the 5G launch in India.

Meanwhile, Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It is estimated to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in 5G infrastructure.

Akash Ambani added that the Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has also been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G. Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinathji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer," Ambani said in a release.

This is widely being seen as 30-year-old Akash Ambani's first major announcement as Jio head after the RIL board appointed him Chairman, as per a regulatory filing on 28 June. His elevation was announced along with news of Mukesh Ambani stepping down as the director of Jio.

Launched six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio is expected to now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around Rs 1.5 lakh worth of bids. Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

Following the spectrum auction, the government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in mid-August while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services.

The Department of Telecom and the Ministry of Information Technology have been pushing the mobile phone makers and telecom operators for the updation of 5G-related software in the devices and putting in place the requisite infrastructure for faster rollout of the new-age telecom services.

About 5G:

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The large-scale 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Firstpost.

