Reliance Industries partners with Athletics Federation of India to support Athletes' holistic development

The RIL and AFI partnership aims to discover, nurture and develop Indian athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities, coaching and sports science and medicine support by leveraging the Reliance Foundation ecosystem

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) have announced a long-term partnership to enable the holistic growth of Athletics in India. The initiative will deepen the partnership between Reliance Foundation and AFI which has been there for over the years.

The RIL and AFI partnership aims to discover, nurture and develop Indian athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities, coaching and sports science and medicine support by leveraging the Reliance Foundation ecosystem including the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The partnership will also have a special focus on girl athletes and work on bridging the gender divide and enable them to achieve their dreams.

As AFI’s principal partner, the Reliance brand will appear across the national team’s jerseys and training kits at key national, international competitions and training camps.

Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member, and Director, Reliance Industries Ltd said, "We are delighted to expand Reliance Foundation’s partnership with the Athletics Federation of India. Athletics is one of the most popular disciplines in global sport, and this association aims to accelerate the growth of Indian athletics by providing opportunities and world-class facilities to our young talent, with a special focus on girls."

She further said that with access to the right infrastructure, training, and support, "I am sure we will see many more of our young athletes on victory stands around the world! This partnership is also an important step towards our

dream of strengthening the Olympic Movement in India.”

Reliance Foundation has been working closely with multiple partners including the AFI to establish, encourage and enable India’s next champions and enable the ecosystem of Indian sports through improvements in infrastructure, skill development, digital empowerment, and creating sporting heroes.

Nita M. Ambani has been leading India’s Olympic Movement and has been deeply committed to providing sporting opportunities for the next generation in India. Her role as an IOC member since 2016, has enabled her to bring valuable international exposure to India’s efforts to transform sports and engage with the Olympic Movement, and led the India delegation that won the bid to host the 140th IOC session 2023 in Mumbai.

Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India said, “We are very thankful to Mrs. Nita Ambani and Reliance Industries, with whom AFI has been working with closely over the last few years, for their support as Principal Partner. We have seen our athletics contingent grow at international events, and with a committed partner in Reliance

Industries, we are very sure that, soon, we will see an increase in participation and international success across multiple disciplines."

Sumariwalla said that the partnership will focus on holistic development, building a strong talent pool and potential medal winners who will make India proud in the years to come.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.