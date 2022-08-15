Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani gets 8 threat calls; Police enhance security

The threat calls were made on 15 August between 11:00 and 11:30 am. Hospital authorities have filed a formal complaint at the DB Marg police station

Mumbai: Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his family were at the receiving end of a threat call made by unidentified caller on Monday (15 August) to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Hospital authorities have filed a formal complaint at the DB Marg police station.

News18 sources have said that a total of eight threat calls were made by the person from an unknown number.

A senior police officer confirmed to News18 that Mumbai Police will enhance security outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. Also, the existing private security system has already been heightened.

The calls were made to the hospital landline between 11:00 and 11:30 am on Monday.

The person, who made the threat calls, identified himself as Afzal. The calls were received by a security person from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police told News18 that the process to identify the caller is underway.

What did caller say?

According to sources, the person, identifying himself as Afzal, made atleast three calls between 11:00 and 11:30 am and spoke a bit incoherently.

Later, as per sources, one or two more calls came from a different name.

However, police say that in all probability, all the calls were made by the same person. This is the reason, the cops are trying to ascertain the location from which all the threat calls were made.

Sources say that the person who made those calls to the publicly available number of the Reliance Foundation hospital is mentally unstable.

Security heighted for Ambanis

Police said that a very high level of security is already in place including a contingent of private security as well as central forces.

Mumbai Police say that enough security arrangement has been made. The cops are focusing on cracking the case at the earliest. After getting the complaint from the hospital about the threat calls, police have formed several teams to track the location from where the calls were made and also the person who rang up the hospital.

For the unversed, the Supreme Court, on 22 July this year, allowed the central government to continue with the security cover provided to Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani has Z+ security - the highest category of security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Under the Z+ security an individual gets round-the-clock protection as 50-55 armed commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guard him.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

