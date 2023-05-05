India

Registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath Yatra suspended till 8 May

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open

FP Staff May 05, 2023 15:49:02 IST
Kedarnath temple. PTI File

The registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till 8 May. According to the officials, there was a high possibility of bad weather in Kedarghati for the next three to four days.

The official press release stated, “Registration for the visit to Kedarnath Dham will be banned till May 8. There is a possibility of bad weather in Kedarghati for the next three to four days. In view of this, the government has taken this decision,” reported ANI.

Around 1.26 lakh pilgrims had already registered for the yatra on 10 May, and till 4 May, around 1.23 lakh devotees had visited Kedarnath Dham, according to the records of the tourism department.

On Thursday, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route, which was closed after a fragment of a glacier broke at Bhairon in the afternoon, has been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot.

“The personnel of DDMA, SDRF, DDRF, NDRF, YMF and police have done the work of removing snow from a glacier and the Kedarnath Yatra route has been made smooth for the pilgrims travelling on foot. The travel route for horses and mules has not been opened yet, the snow removal work is being done by the labourers at a fast pace,” read the release, reported ANI.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri – nestled high up in the Himalayas.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 05, 2023 15:49:02 IST

