REET 2022: Level 1 Cut off List released at reetbser21.com; check steps to download here

The cut-off list of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021-22 level 1 has been released by the state education department. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test can visit the official website at reetbser21.com to download the cut-off list.

Apart from the official website, applicants can also check Rajasthan Education Board’s website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to access cut-off list. According to News18 report, this year a total of 31,000 candidates have been selected for 15,500 vacancies in the reputed organisation.

“ In order to fulfill the posts of teacher level 1 general and special education, the list of two times the category wise candidates of 15,500 posts advertised by the department, while completing the recruitment of these posts (2021-22), has been issued today,” the Rajasthan Education Department informed on Twitter late night on Sunday, 27 February.

Further in the tweet, they also mentioned that the document verification for the applicants will be done in their home districts. Check out the announcement here:

अध्यापक लेवल 1 सामान्य व विशेष शिक्षा के पदों को पूरा करने की दिशा में विभाग द्वारा इन पदों की भर्ती (2021-22) को पूरा करते हुए विज्ञापित 15500 पदों के वर्गवार दो गुणा आशार्थियों की सूची आज जारी कर दी गई है । जिनके दस्तावेज सत्यापन का कार्य उन्हीं के गृह जिले में किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/j9EaMo6LE8 — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) February 27, 2022

Steps on how to check REET 2021 Level 1 cut-off:

Go to education.rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Search and click on “primary and upper primary teacher recruitment 2021-22” that is available on the right panel

Then click on “Teacher level 1” link given in the panel

Then click on the cut-off link on the new page

Finally, check and download the cut-off list for future use and reference

For the unversed, REET is an eligibility test that is conducted for direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan.

This eligibility test is held at two levels; first level exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers while the second level is held for those who wish to teach the upper primary level.

Last year on 26 September, REET 2021 was conducted across Rajasthan. A total of 3,993 centres were set up across 33 districts for applicants across the state. Approximately 25 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test, as per reports.

