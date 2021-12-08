Red is colour of emotions, BJP doesn't understand: Akhilesh Yadav on PM's 'lal topi' jibe
On Tuesday Modi had said in Gorakhpur that those with red caps are concerned with red beacons and not with the miseries of the poor people
New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled attack on the party in his 'Lal Topi' jibe, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that red is the colour of emotions which the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand.
Speaking to reporters here, the SP chief said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has spoken about 'Lal Topi' earlier too. It is a colour of emotions, the Bharatiya Janata Party does not understand emotions. Red is the colour of revolution, change and compassion."
On Tuesday Modi had said in Gorakhpur, "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia."
"The farmers kept protesting for so long. People lost their lives. Could the government understand the emotions of the farmers? The MPs are staging a protest here (outside the parliament), is the government able to understand their emotions? So, red is a colour of emotions," he said.
"The BJP is not coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh. There is going to be a change in the state. The people of the state want to know why did the BJP government not fulfil its promises in the manifesto. The party is only trying to divert the issue in the polls," he added.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is set to be held early next year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi to dedicate projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur today
The projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre
PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Gorakhpur, lauds CM Yogi led UP govt
The prime minister dedicated multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district
BJP trying to instil fear in people; its supporters mowed down farmers, says Akhilesh Yadav
Yadav also slammed the BJP over employment creation and pointed to the hike it electricity charges. He said, electricity became expensive as no new power generation plant was started