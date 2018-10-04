Red alert in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad: Kerala may ask water panel to direct Tamil Nadu to open dam shutters as precautionary step

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has decided to request the Central Water Commission to issue directions to Tamil Nadu to open the shutters of all dams under their control in the state in advance in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD.

It has asked the state water resources department and Kerala State Electricity Board to submit a water control framework with regard to the dams under their control considering the current level, long-term storage and rain forecast. Executive engineers controlling dams have been asked to keep in touch with district collectors and not to open the shutters without the permission of the district administration.

Most reservoirs in Kerala hold water up to 90 percent of their capacity at present. Water level in most reservoirs are around 90 percent level now. The KSDMA is also likely to decide on the preventive steps to avoid a flood-like situation in the state that is still recovering from the massive damage caused by a deluge and heavy Monsoon rains in August this year.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the next three or four days in Kerala and Lakshsadweep. Lower riparian states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall over the same span.

According to the IMD, a low pressure is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea on 5 October and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move north-westwards during subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter, the bulletin said. With the depression intensifying, the coastal areas would witness strong winds and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between 6 and 8 October.

In the wake of the forecast, the state government has decided to take precautionary measures on a 'war-footing' to deal with any eventuality.

Necessary instructions have been given to district collectors to set up relief camps in hilly areas by 5 October as there is a possibility of landslides and people living in such places should follow the instructions of the officials, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

A red alert has been sounded in three districts of Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad in Kerala. People have been asked to avoid night travel in hilly areas and tourists visiting Munnar in Idukki to get a glimpse of 'Neelakurinji', a flower which blooms in the western ghats once in 12 years, should refrain from visiting

the place from 5 October until further instructions, he said.

Since there is possibility of floods, people living on the banks of rivers and streams have been asked to move to relief camps. The government also wanted the central forces to be prepared in view of the alert and said it would seek deployment of five more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 4-6 October and extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm and above) is most likely to occur at one or two places on 7 October, according to the bulletn.

The state had witnessed the fury of the Southwest Monsoon in August, the worst in the last 100 years, which claimed 493 lives and submerged several districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between 6 and 8 October over the South Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea, he said.

Forecasting a favourable Northeast monsoon, the official had said the state is likely receive rainfall 12 percent higher than the normal.

