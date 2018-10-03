IMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Kerala on 3, 4, 5 and 6 October; red alert in three districts

Warning that the depression off the Sri Lankan coast may turn into a low-intensity cyclone, the Indian Metereorological Department has said in its all-India weather warning bulletin released on Wednesday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Kerala on 3, 4, 5 and 6 October.

The IMD further said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala on 7 October. Collectors in all three districts, where red alert has been issued, have been told to keep arrangements ready for make-shift camps to move people if needed.

Special relief camps are to be kept ready in mountainous and hilly areas, that are prone to landslides, and all along the river banks, from where people have to shift if needed.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over south and central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said in its bulletin. All fishermen who are out at sea have been issued a warning to return by 5 October.

The state's disaster management authority held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the chief minister, to take stock of the situation. Tourists have been told not to visit Munnar from 5 October.

Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Twitter handle also tweeted out the warnings.

Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 3, 2018

The IMD also released a rainfall forecast for the districts in Kerala:

It also released a depiction of its forecast for the weather around the Indian subcontinent in the next few days:

At least 488 people had died in Kerala due to the rains and floods this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the estimated value of destruction "is more than the annual outlay of our state".

He had added that at the height of the floods, the worst to hit the state in a century, there were 14.50 lakh people in more than 3,000 relief camps.

Last week, the Kerala government had also announced that it will provide free ration for three months to those who lost their livelihood due to the devastating floods.

"The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme will also be reworked to provide more number of working days to those who suffered due to the floods," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

He had also announced various committees headed by senior officials to formulate policies and to speed up rebuilding efforts in flood-hit state.

A one-year moratorium had been declared on all agricultural and educational loans.

With inputs from IANS and Naveen Nair