Recruitment scam in Uttarakhand opens up can of worms!

Dehradun: Amid monsoon showers, the political temperature in Uttarakhand is soaring ever since state’s Special Task Force (STF) busted a recruitment scam, perhaps the biggest in the history of 22 years old state. So far, STF has arrested 22 accused reportedly involved in selling government jobs in lieu of money.

On Tuesday, STF sought three days remand of two accused including kingpin Hakam Singh.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, STF filed a first information report in Dehradun on 22 July and two days later STF arrested six accused. On the leads gathered from them, a series of accused were thereafter arrested from different locations, including Dehradun, Ramnagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow and Udham Singh Nagar.

“We cannot say when the probe will conclude since we are getting new leads and moving further,” said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF).

How Big Is Scam

It was a dream for 1.60 lakh unemployed youths appeared in the examination for 916 positions at the government departments. Youngsters prepared hard but felt cheated after couple of them learnt that money exchanged hands during final selection.

“We ran from poll to post to complain about the widespread irregularities. Last month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognizance of our complaint and ordered probe,” said Bobby Panwar, who heads an organisation for the rights of unemployed youths.

Interestingly, in the run up to the Assembly polls in December last year, even as politicians were engaged for the election battle, something different was cooking elsewhere. A bunch of government schools teachers, few lower judicial staffs at district courts and secretariat, an engineer, a coaching institute owner were among many others busy fixing a competitive exam conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) for the 916 vacant positions of the officials in various departments.

STF sources reveal a candidate was asked anything between Rs 15 – Rs 20 lakhs. It is estimated anything between 10 crores or more was gathered by selling examination papers. The whole process was similar to chain marketing. A candidate who paid money to buy the question paper further sold to other candidates.

Though government has not taken call on cancelling the December exam, but several candidates are worried. Praveen, a meritorious candidate who made in the finals of UKSSSC exam is in fix whether his future hangs in balance.

Modus Operandi

The kingpin of the scam, Hakam Singh, who rose from cook to a high flying politician having ‘contacts’ with ‘big’ politicians and bureaucrats would source examination paper from a printing press in Lucknow. The candidates were called to Dehradun, Dhampur in UP and a resort near Corbett Park. Another accused Chandan Manral from Ramnagar is another important link in the scam. The candidates were given answer keys. They were asked to remember the answer serial wise and finally were dropped at examination centers.

The government school teachers were ‘hired’ for solving examination paper while a government engineer arrested from Saharanpur would double up a ‘deal breaker’ hunting for clients. A police gunner, two personal staff of officials at state secretariat, university employees, staff at district courts all came under STF scanner and were held.

Dhami reiterated the state government won’t spare anyone involved in selling of jobs. In a latest move, he has ordered STF to probe two more competitive examinations conducted by UKSSSC in the last two years. Opposition Congress has welcomed the move and demanded a probe by the sitting judge of High Court as ‘big fishes’ are still at large.

