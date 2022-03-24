Recruitment drive for DRDO Apprentices: Applications invited to fill 20 vacancies, check details

The Center for Military Airworthiness and certification has a total of 20 vacancies to fill up where 10 vacancies are for Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees and 10 for Diploma Apprenticeship (Technician) Trainees

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates across the nation for Graduate/Diploma Apprenticeship Training for a period of one year. Interested students can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of DRDO, that is, drdo.gov.in till 1 April.

The candidates will be scrutinised based on their marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Depending upon the vacancies in various disciplines, the list of the shortlisted candidates will be posted on the DRDO website on 11 April. The selected applicants will be asked for document verification.

The Center for Military Airworthiness and certification has a total of 20 vacancies to fill up where 10 vacancies are for Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees and 10 for Diploma Apprenticeship (Technician) Trainees.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants should have a minimum age of 18 years. The upper age limit for the general category is 27 years. Reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories will be applicable. The upper age limit for SC/ST, OBC, and PWD aspirants is 32 years, 30 years, and 37 years respectively. Those who have passed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification:

For Graduate Apprenticeship Trainee: A degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory university or by an institution empowered to provide such a degree.

For Technician Apprenticeship Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government/ by a University/by an institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma or Sandwich course.

How to apply:

Applicants should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal and should fill up correct details against all the required fields. They are also requested to upload scanned copies of all mandatory documents as per the list given on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.