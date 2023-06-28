Law Commission Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Wednesday said that the commission has received as many as 8.5 lakh responses related to Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after a notice for the same was issued by the body.

Talking to ANI, Justice Rituraj Awasthi, said, “We have got a huge response over Uniform Civil Code after the communication of the notice by Law Commission. Till yesterday, we have received 8.5 lakh responses.”

Noting that UCC is not a new issue, he said the reference for the same was received in 2016 and a consultation paper was released in 2018.

“From 22 November, 2018, the Law Commission was not functional. In November 22, appointments were made and this matter was taken up and we have been working on that,” Justice Awasthi added.

He said that the commission is making efforts to have wide consultations with all the stakeholders and the organisations.

During an event in Bhopal, PM Modi had made a strong pitch for UCC, saying that the Constitution mentions of having equal rights for all citizens.

PM Modi said the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics and alleged that the Opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equal because of the vote bank politics, the Prime Minister said.

‘Pasmanda’, a term for backward classes among Muslims, often finds a mention in Prime Minister Modi’s speeches, at party forum as well as government events, and how the government has worked for the deprived without any discrimination.

During his interaction with the party workers, PM asked if a family cannot run on two different rules, then how a country can run on dual rules.

PM Modi said Muslims are being instigated over the issue of the UCC and those who oppose it are doing vote bank politics.

While the Congress and the Opposition criticised PM Modi’s pitch for the Uniform Civil Code as a diversionary tactic and an instrument of “dog-whistle politics”, the BJP hit out at the Opposition parties, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court “decision” also in this regard.

Talking about sedition law, Justice Awasthi said that it was need of the hour.

“Sedition law is the need of the hour. We examined the usage of law and it is much needed considering the current condition of the country,” Justice Awasthi said.

“From Kashmir to Kerala and from Punjab to North East, if you see the situation, you’ll see it’s required for the integrity of the country,” he added.

