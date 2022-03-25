RCF Mumbai is hiring! Register for 111 Technician posts, check details

In regards of the selection process, the Technician post will be recruited through an online test and a trade test

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mumbai has welcomed eligible applicants to register online for a variety of Technician positions. Aspirants for the posts can apply online till 4 April, 5 pm on the official website of RCF.

RCF Mumbai has announced 111 jobs, 51 of which are for Technician (Mechanical) Grade II, 32 for Technician (Electrical) Grade II, and 28 for Technician (Instrumentation).

The maximum eligibility age is 31 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

For vacancies, candidates in the general, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 700. It was specifically mentioned in the notice that once an application fee is paid, it cannot be reimbursed under any circumstances, thus candidates are recommended to double-check their eligibility before paying the application fee. Candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female categories, on the other hand, are not needed to pay any application fee.

In regards of the selection process, the Technician (Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electrical) Grade-II (A6) post will be recruited through an online test and a trade test. The online test will be divided into two sections: discipline and aptitude and the test will last ninety minutes.

To have detailed information about age restrictions, fee, selection process, among other things, you can check the notice by RCF here.

Find the shortcut to register for RCF Mumbai recruitment 2022 by clicking on this link.

