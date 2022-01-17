RBSE starts registrations for Class 8 Board exams at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check details here

All schools, which are affiliated with the RBSE, have to register their Class 8 students for board exams on the official website of the board - https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the online registration process for Class 8 board examination 2021-22. The last date to register for RBSE Class 8 Board exam is 31 January.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer tweeted on their official handle to announce the same. “The process of online application for Elementary Education Completion Certificate (Class VIII) has begun. The last date for application is 31 January. @RajasthanBoard”, stated the tweet.

All students who need to register for the Class 8 Rajasthan Board exam have to mandatorily fill up the registration form by 31 January to appear in the exam. Admit cards will be issued to only those students who register themselves successfully with a submitted form at the board’s online portal.

According to a NDTV report, candidates must note that in order to register, they also need to upload a scanned copy of their photograph and signature while filling the application form.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has not announced the official dates for the Class 8 board exam. However as per a report by NDTV, the examination is expected to be held tentatively in March. An official notice regarding the exam is yet to be released.

According to an official notice, the Class 12 practical exams have been deferred by the board due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and a new schedule for practical exams has not been released yet.

RBSE has however, released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination schedule and the exams will begin from 3 March this year.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan schools in urban areas remain closed till 30 January, following the guidelines issued by the State Home Department. Online classes continue in Rajasthan as the state has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases recently.

