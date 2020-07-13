RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Results announced at 11.15 am today; steps to check scores via SMS
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED| Often students complain that websites get slow or do not open due to heavy page traffic. In this case, students can check their RBSE Class 12 commerce result via SMS.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED| The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, declared the Class 12 Commerce result 2020 today (Monday, 13 July) at 11:15 am, according to News18 reports.
Students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce 2020 results online at the board's official website rajresults.nic.in.
Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks by submitting details in the widget below:
Steps to check scores via SMS
To get Rajasthan Board Class 12 commerce results 2020 on SMS, you will have to go to message/SMS option of your phone and type RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER. After this send the message to 56263.
Students can also check their Commerce stream result by going to the message option and typing RJ12SROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750.
Last year, 48113 students had appeared for the Class 12th Commerce exams.
The RBSE board exams were interrupted due to the lockdown on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 is awaited by students across Rajasthan for further admission into undergraduate courses.
As per a report by Times Now, the RBSE Class 12 examinations began on 5 March. The exams were scheduled to end on 3 April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.
The Rajasthan Board for the last 3 to 4 years has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together. However, this year the board will be announced the Class 12 science result 2020 first (8 July).
Here are steps to check RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2020:
Step 1: Go to either of the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com,
Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that mentions RBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card
Step 4: The RBSE 12 commerce result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual scores in each paper, and total.
