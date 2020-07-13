RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 LATEST Updates
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 94.49% of students pass this year's commerce exams; girls fare better than boys
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled and held from 18 June due to the coronavirus lockdown
Highlights
91.46% passed last year's commerce exams
In 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 commerce exams was 91.46 percent with girls recording a pass percentage of 95.31 while boys managed a pass percentage of 89.50.
If official website is slow, check results on these alternative websites
If the Rajasthan Board's website rajresults.nic.in, is not opening or students are facing internet connectivity issues, candidates can check their scores on alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Girls fare better than boys this year
Girls fared better than the boys this year. 93.68% of boys passed the Class 12 Commerce exams while 97.36% of girls passed the exams this year.
Check results via SMS if website is slow
The Rajasthan Board on Monday declares this year's Class 12 Commerce results on its official website. If the board's website is not opening or students are facing internet connectivity issues, they can also check their RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 via SMS service.
Steps to check results via SMS
RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263
Overall pass percentage of this year commerce stream is at 94.49%
This year's overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 12th Commerce Result is 94.49%. A total of 36,551 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 Commerce stream board exam this year.
Class 12 Commerce results declared
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced RBSE RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020. As the results are announced, students can now check their 12th commerce stream results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Steps to check results on indiaresults.com
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
Step 4: Download the result for future reference.
Steps to check results on examresults.net
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Commerce Results
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result
Alternatives websites to check results
It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their results. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.
Apart from the official website rajresults.nic.in, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Students require a minimum of 33% to pass exams
To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams this year, all students have to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.
Over 36,000 students gave this year's commerce exams
A total of 36,551 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Commerce stream board exam this year.
Rajasthan board likely to announce dates of supplementary exams after results
In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/she will become eligible to sit for supplementary or compartment exams. The Rajasthan board usually conducts such exams between July to August. The dates of these exams are likelt to be announced after the result declaration.
State board exams held between 5 March to 3 April
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exams 2020 were to be held between 5 March and 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the nationwide coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The pending exams were conducted later in the month of June with keeping all safety protocols in place due to coronavirus outbreak.
Steps to check results via SMS
If RBSE's website is not opening or students are facing internet connectivity issues, they can also check their Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 via SMS service. For this, they need to type RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Results on official website
Students can follow these steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020:
Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Class 12 commerce stream results to be declared at 11:15 am
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 commerce result 2020 today at 11.15 am, News18 reported. When declared, students can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 commerce result 2020 today at 11.15 am, News18 reported.
When declared, students can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
However, according to Indian Express, students can expect arts and commerce results by next week.
A board official told the newspaper, “The result of Class 12 arts and commerce will be announced first, following the secondary exam result. Both the results will be released this month.”
Over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams.
Students can check their result by submitting their details in the Firstpost widget below:
Students can also follow these steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020:
Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Students can obtain results through SMS by sending the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER to 56263.
The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.
Results for the Rajasthan Board’s Science stream exams were announced last week, in which Yash Sharma emerged as the topper with 95.6 percent marks. 91.96 percent students cleared the exam.
In 2019, 91.42 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams. A total of 91.46 percent students cleared the commerce stream exams, and pass percentage in humanities touched 85.81 percent.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
